The week at Monza opened with news that had been in the air, but which materialized in perhaps the most unexpected way, because those riding in the FW46 will not be Mick Schumacher or Liam Lawson, the two drivers who seemed to have the most hope, but rather Franco Colapinto, a product of the Williams youth system.

The decision to remove Logan Sargeant came after a difficult weekend in Zandvoort, where the American driver had crashed in the third free practice session with the car damaging the package that the British team had brought to the Dutch round. It was in fact one of the first times that Williams had managed to produce the updates for both cars at the same time, given that in other GPs of the season Sargeant had been able to have the new features only a few races later than Albon.

However, even in events where they had the same material, Sargeant failed to surprise positively, leading James Vowles to explain that he felt it was almost unfair to the American to continue the collaboration, observing that he had reached the limit of his potential in F1.

Accident Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The hoped-for progress has not been seen

Explaining the decision, Vowles believed that the progress made by Sargeant during 2023, particularly towards the end of the season, had allowed him to get close to Albon, enough to deserve a renewal for 2024. It should not be forgotten, in fact, that Sargeant had been thrown into the fray after just one year in Formula 2, where he had fought until the last race to earn the points needed to obtain the superlicense.

However, according to Vowles, the 2024 season has not seen the expected progress. On some occasions, such as in Great Britain, Sargeant has not been out of place, but these were isolated performances, and not consistent, a sign that the American had reached his performance limit. Although the Team Principal praised Sargeant for having “given 100%” in every race, in the end he did not consider his performances sufficient.

“Nobody wants to change a driver in the middle of the season. It’s terrible. It’s incredibly hard on the driver, it’s hard on the team,” Vowles said over the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

“So why change it now? The ideal time would have been at the start of the season. But Logan was starting to get very close to Alex at the end of last year. It was nice to see his progression and if that progression had continued, we would have had the strong driver this year. It didn’t seem like the right time to cut ties.”

Logan Sargeant, Williams W46 Photo by: Erik Junius

Sargeant was at his limit, both technically and humanly.

“The reason is simple: we have completed enough GPs together to understand that he has reached the limit of his possibilities. In fact, it is almost unfair for him to continue like this. Look at his face when he gets out of the car: he has given everything he could give and it is not enough. From a human point of view he has never done anything other than give me 100% of what he was capable of doing. But the awareness of what his limits are is now very clear, it is clear to everyone.”

Volwes was keen to stress that it was not the incidents that had a decisive impact on the decision to remove Sargeant, despite having already made it clear in Zandvoort how annoyed he was that he had destroyed one of the new packages. It is difficult to say that that was not the straw that broke the camel’s back but, ultimately, for the Team Principal, it was the American’s disappointing performances that prompted the change.

“I wanted to grant to [Sargeant] enough time to demonstrate his level of performance on tracks he knows. At the beginning of the year it was up to us to build a car that was fast enough. We didn’t do that. Since Zandvoort, I think we have built a car that is capable of scoring points and that’s where the decision point changes.”

“And in this case, it actually happened after the race on Sunday and I looked at his data in quite a bit of detail to understand where he was in terms of performance and what was going on. And it wasn’t just one area, it was a lack of pace management and being too far back,” Vowles added. Indeed, despite starting behind him from the back of the grid, Albon still managed to get ahead of his teammate.

Logan Sargeant, Williams Photo by: Erik Junius

“And above all, the relationship can only become more and more difficult in the last nine races towards the end of the year, because he knows what the future holds for him, which is not to be in F1 anymore. And in fact a clean break now seemed to me the best solution. I think it’s fair to Logan. Today he won’t think so, but I hope that in the future he will reflect on the fact that it’s fair to him.”

Why Mick Schumacher didn’t arrive

The surprising thing, however, was not the decision to remove Sargeant, but the fact that it will not be one of Mick Schumacher and Liam Lawson who will take the seat in the FW46. Although both were involved in a possible seat change, Williams ultimately decided to focus on a product of the team’s youth system, namely Argentine Franco Colapinto.

Vowles explained that Lawson was discarded relatively quickly: although he was a good option having been in place since he replaced Daniel Ricciardo in 2023, Williams was unable to reach an agreement with Red Bull, as the latter wanted a recall clause. Essentially, Red Bull wanted Lawson to be free from his contract with the Grove team at any time should he need to be recalled to Racing Bulls, a condition that, clearly, Williams was not willing to accept.

The choice thus fell on Colapinto and Schumacher and, although Vowles noted that the German had improved since his time at Haas, he believes that he could not have offered the extra step that the team needed at such a delicate stage of the season, preferring to give an opportunity to one of the drivers from their own academy in which they have invested in recent years.

Mick Schumacher, Mercedes Photo by: Mercedes GP Petronas Formula One Team

“If we look at the options available to us, there were three names: Liam Lawson, Mick and Franco. With Liam, the contractual position of Red Bull would not have worked, so it was not an option for us in that circumstance. And then it is a difficult choice between [Franco e] Mick”.

“Mick has improved a lot since he was at Haas, there’s no doubt about it. He’s a competent driver, he’s done an incredible job in the meantime with Alpine, Mercedes and McLaren. So the decision is whether to put Mick in the car, and I think Mick would have done a good job, or whether to invest in an individual who is part of our academy, who has done hundreds or thousands of laps in our simulator, who has driven the car and who, based on the data we can see how it’s behaving, is making significant steps,” Volwes said.

“I think they both fall into a category of good drivers and not special. I think we have to be clear about that. Mick is not special, he would just be a good driver. I think he would have much more experience than Franco.”

With the nine races to go until the end of the season, Colapinto will clearly not remain an official driver, as Carlos Sainz will arrive in 2025. However, the Argentine should continue to be part of the team, remaining a reserve driver and simulator operator.