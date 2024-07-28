F1 is about to head into its summer break, with factories closing as per regulations to give teams a breather ahead of the second half of the season. However, behind the scenes the market is still alive and the break could represent an opportunity for drivers and teams to reorganize their ideas on how to move in a very intricate context.

Undoubtedly, among the most sought-after drivers on this market is Carlos Sainz, who has ended up in the sights of several teams, such as Sauber, which in the future will become Audi, Alpine and Williams, which has long been trying to convince the Spaniard to join the cause of the English team by proposing a growing project. The English team itself has never made a secret of wanting Sainz as Alexander Albon’s future teammate, with the aim of not only forming a more competitive pairing than the current one, but also of having a driver who, over the years, has had the opportunity to work with high-profile teams, potentially representing an additional asset for a growing Williams.

However, the Madrid native is weighing up several options for next year, especially waiting to see if something can happen at the top teams. Although there has been little public progress in the last few weeks on the decision on Sainz’s future, James Vowles has actually explained that his optimism about the possibility of the deal being made is increasing.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Photo by: Erik Junius

Asked to give a percentage chance that the Grove-based team could beat Audi and Alpine in the pursuit of the Spaniard, Vowles was optimistic: “Out of 100, more than 50%. What do you think? How confident am I? I think the odds are in our favor. But it’s happened to me once this year. So, let’s see,” explained the Williams Team Principal.

As Vowles had already explained some time ago, Williams’ intention was to outline the 2025 pairing before the summer break, but Sainz’s wait has delayed not only the choice of the British team, but also that of other drivers. For example, even Valtteri Bottas, who on several occasions has said he is almost certain to have a seat in Formula 1 for next year as well, was hoping to conclude the agreement with a team before the break, but the Sainz affair has slowed everything down.

“Typically, yes, I expected our line-up to be decided before the summer break. I think I said that before the break: yes. And I think there is a line that I have drawn. I hope it is a line that we will maintain.”

For Sainz, this is a very delicate moment in his career, because clearly his next contract will mark a sort of watershed line for his future. Audi represents a long-term project, while there are options that could guarantee different prospects in 2026. Precisely for this reason, the Spaniard did not want to make a decision too hastily that he could regret later.

James Vowles, Williams Photo by: Williams

While this has led to some frustration for the teams chasing him, Vowles said he fully understands the Ferrari man’s process, as it is a delicate choice for his career.

“We had interesting conversations with him until late at night. He has one of the biggest producers in the world chasing him. [Audi]. It’s hard to refuse. An OEM manufacturer that his father won with at the same time. He has a team [Alpine] which, let’s be clear, has historically beaten us by a landslide. And that’s also hard to say no to,” Vowles said.

“I can understand his reasoning. But here’s what he told me, which is actually the thing that made me think the most. He told me that the reason ‘why I do it is because when I commit, I have to commit with all my heart and soul, 100%, and that means I can’t have any doubts’. And that’s why Sainz is taking his time.”

According to Vowles, the chances are growing not so much because of what is happening at Audi, because the Team Principal is well aware that the four-ringed brand will invest significant amounts anyway, but because of all the changes implemented by Williams and the opportunities at the start of the next technical cycle. It is in fact good to keep in mind that the Grove team has started investing in recent years after years of stagnation due to lack of funds: “I think he is trying, like all of you, to evaluate the possible options. I am biased. Our management is stable. We have no changes in progress and we have a lot of investment behind the scenes. That’s why for me it is an easy decision, for him probably less so”.

Although Vowles has spoken to other drivers in order to also have a B option on the table in case the Sainz deal does not go through for next year, the Williams team principal admitted that the Madrilenian remains the team’s preferred candidate.

“I am open to more options, but I want excellence within the team. I want winning performances within the team. I want individuals who are leaders. In other words, who assert themselves. So, of all of them, the first on the list, and I have said it from the beginning and I repeat it here, is Carlos,” explained Vowles, underlining how not only the experience, but also the speed of the Spaniard are two fundamental requirements for the profile that the Team Principal would like alongside Albon.

“Last year, in adversity, he won a race, and he did it incredibly intelligently, against some of the best, including Lando [Norris] and Charles [Leclerc]. I know he didn’t have a great qualifying yesterday, but look at Q1 and Q2: he’s there or almost there. He’s among the excellent drivers. I said it once, and I keep repeating it, that’s where my heart is, and let’s see if our two journeys will cross.”