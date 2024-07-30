Just over 24 hours after Williams announced the signing of Carlos Sainz, James Vowles has finally gone into the details of the negotiations that led the Madrilenian to sign with the Grove team and which will see him race for the British team starting in 2025.

A market move that had a significant specific weight both for Williams and for other teams, eager to get their hands on the last precious piece left without a contract and who instead found themselves with a handful of flies to shake and nothing more.

The Williams team principal also revealed that he began his sporting courtship of Sainz not a few weeks ago, as it might have seemed at first, but as early as the race weekend that concluded the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, the one in Abu Dhabi.

“I think the first thing is that the conversation has been going on for many months. It hasn’t been weeks, which you’ve been informed about, because it’s been a little more public than I would usually do with a discussion between drivers, but it started in Abu Dhabi last year, and the message I gave to him and his family at the time is no different to the message I gave him last weekend in Spa, to be clear.”

“I think that was the winning message from the beginning: I gave them all the cards, this is what’s going to happen. We’re going back. This is why, this is what we’re investing in, this is what’s coming. This is why I’m excited about this project, and it’s your choice if you want to be a part of it, but I know we’re going to be successful in the future, and I know it’s going to cost us in the short term, and I’m sure that honesty and transparency paid off. And what you see is a slice of time. What you’ve honestly described is a slice of time.”

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing Photo by: Williams

“It was worse than I expected. As I said on Sunday morning with all of you. Even though there was more weight on the car, the actual aerodynamic performance of the car is reasonable. We just need to get the weight down to be able to start fighting at the front. I think Carlos needs strong leadership in the circumstance he’s going to be in. It’s very difficult for me to describe it any other way. And it’s not about one person, it’s about a team and the right investment to move forward, and he sees that with us.”

Vowles confirms the fact that he has focused on a driver – in this case Sainz – without speculating on the market to try to have a list of candidates to choose from. The Madrid native was the first and, according to him, only choice.

“Last year in Abu Dhabi I only spoke to one driver team, just one, and that was Carlos, to be very clear, I didn’t make any bets. I bet on a driver who I thought would make the difference. I also thought, for complete transparency, that we wouldn’t have the weight on the car, and you don’t know the numbers, but if we were in a points position every weekend, I think it would have been a more difficult choice for him if Ferrari had been struggling more, and I didn’t know that they would be.”

“My goal was to position myself as sensibly as possible. I go back to Ed’s question. Performance drives everything. If you’re in the points, you get a lot more phone calls than if you’re not. But I didn’t call or contact anyone else. In fact, the only time I did was later in the program, when it became clear that Carlos wasn’t going to join us, and at that point I had to make sure I put my eggs in more baskets to cover it all. But he knows when I did that, and it was very late in the process.”

“The reason I did it, and the public element is the same, is I believe so deeply in what we’re doing here. I think all of you who know me well enough know that you can look me in the eye and I’ll tell you honestly: I truly believe in what we’re doing, where we’re going, and why it would be successful. And I believe in Carlos, too.”