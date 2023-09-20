Over the weekend in Singapore, Alex Albon and Williams were the authors of an overall solid weekend in terms of performance, despite it not being the absolute best track for the FW45. Like others, the Anglo-Thai driver also started on the medium compound, taking advantage of the Safety Car caused by Logan Sargeant to stop and fit the hard tyre.

However, unlike other rivals, Albon also returned to the pits for the Virtual Safety Car in order to mount a second set of mediums, exactly as done by Mercedes. This gave the opportunity to carry out a final stint on the attack, with the hope of being able to get back into the points. In fact, the Williams driver had cherished this opportunity, climbing to tenth position with just eight laps to go, with the possibility of aiming for a comeback on Liam Lawson, so much so that five laps from the checkered flag he had already closed that gap by returning to the DRS area.

However, the Anglo-Thai’s hopes were dashed when he came into contact with Sergio Perez at the turn 13 hairpin, for which the Mexican was then penalized five seconds. The one who lost out the most was certainly Albon, who slipped to thirteenth place, now too far from the points zone. Potentially, the Williams driver could have taken ninth or tenth place, which would then have turned into eighth or ninth place with Russell’s retirement on the final lap.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, leads Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45 Photo by: Mark Sutton

With seven races to go, Williams finds itself in seventh place in the World Championship with 21 points, ahead of Haas with 12, Alfa Romeo with 10 and AlphaTauri with 5 and each position upwards represents a significant chunk of money for the team. Those who were disappointed above all were the Team Principal, James Volwes, who told Motorsport.com how this episode could weigh on the ranking in the event of exceptional events in the rest of the world championship: “Several points have been taken away from us in the standings. It’s frustrating that, when we are in a championship fought down to the last point and we are leading against our direct rivals, a point is taken away from us.”

“And without even a good reason. It was a desperate attack: there are sensible ways to overtake and that wasn’t the right way to do it. For a number of laps, Perez was very much on the inside and trying to get in. That in itself is not a problem. But Alex was already making the turn. Perez attempted the lunge and made contact. There was no way to make that pass work. It’s incredibly frustrating. You’re in very wide margins. subtle. And this could decide the championship positions.”

On the other hand, Vowles said the match showed once again that the team is in good shape and is making the right choices. “The most important thing is that you can see that the team is giving its all, and Alex is giving his all. We know we were behind this weekend, but we made a series of very good decisions that actually didn’t necessarily happen all in the race: the decision to have two medium tires was made weeks ago.”

“But it all came together when the VSC came out. And the ability to take those opportunities is fantastic. And it was great to see Alex fight once again.”

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Vowles said he was encouraged by the fact that the Singapore track had not traditionally favored the team, suggesting the car could do well in other races in the latter part of the season: “If you look at the history of this team, we were not in Q2 since 2016. So really, the problems are more fundamental in what we’re doing as a basis. I believe we will be competitive again, although perhaps not at the level of Zandvoort. There are opportunities, but in both directions, lots of opportunities for others to get a great result, or for us to walk away with more points.”

“If you look at the progress we have made as a team, I believe that in most races Williams is a car capable of scoring points. That was also the case today. Yes, thanks to the right strategy. But fundamentally, for me this is part of package. And we have to continue like this, we have to make sure we demonstrate to others that we are here to continue learning and improving, and to fight if there is a point available to take, and if not finish ahead of all our direct championship rivals “.

The next round will be at Suzuka, a circuit that Williams believes will be more curve-inducing than the FW45: “Suzuka is one of the best circuits and the high-speed layout should suit the FW45 well. The track is very technical and demands a lot from the riders and the tyres. The exact behavior of the tires will depend on the track temperature, which could be very hot at times,” explained Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance.