After going through an extremely complex financial and sporting period, Williams is trying to rebuild herself by putting the past aside. Over the last few weeks, the English team has embarked on a profound revolution, which actually started with the arrival of Dorilton Capital as new owner in 2020.

After the farewell of former Team Principal Jost Capito last winter, the American company has tried to strengthen its structure, starting with a search for a manager who could guide the new course in the right direction. That figure has been identified in the person of James Vowles who, although nominally only head of strategy at Mercedes, was actually a sort of right arm for Toto Wolff.

In fact, in addition to having the last word on race strategies, in his previous position Vowles was able to collaborate in the management of the Mercedes junior driver squad and was among the candidates to one day replace Wolff at the top of the team.

However, an experience as a right-hand man didn’t give him all the elements to deal with a new role and a new reality, because Williams is certainly not Mercedes, not only in terms of personnel, but also in terms of equipment available. Vowles himself had requested interventions on the budget cap in order to give teams that have had fewer resources in the past the possibility of adapting their tools to those of the competition, such as, for example, the management software for factory elements.

The first months of his assignment with the English team allowed him to realize that he still has a lot to learn but, at the same time, Vowles believes he can live up to other Team Principals: “For many, you go from knowing one thing, many years of remembering that it’s been 20 years since I’ve been in the previous place,” the engineer told Sky UK.

James Vowles, Williams Photo by: Williams F1

“I was lucky enough to be involved in strategy, but then moved on to many other tasks that Toto and I worked on, including strategy not only for the team but also for other organizations within Mercedes. He gave me training , but clearly not the full picture of everything that awaits me here [in Williams]”.

“However, everything is exciting simply because you are using previously acquired skills and having to explore the limits of what you know. I have to learn a lot. I have to compare myself with nine other Team Principals who have been in this profession for many, many years and are very what they do. But I think I’ll rise to the occasion.”

When asked to compare Mercedes and Williams, Vowles said he recognized a shared will to win, but that his new headquarters still faces underinvestment.

“They are two different organizations that are located in a pitlane just 400 meters apart. Mercedes is an organization that has been well funded for many years and has all the tools you could want. Williams has gone through a series of difficulties over the past 15 years.”

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing Photo by: Williams

“On closer inspection, he hasn’t had the necessary investment to keep up with the levels of the others. She did incredibly well with the resources she had. There’s still a number of good people who win, who want performance, who want to be up front.”

“Now it’s really what I would call a transformational period, it’s on a journey. Everyone is on this journey. We have good investments, we have a good ability to predict where we need to go.”

“There are still people who get out of bed in the morning and just want to race as best they can. Now we need to get the team together, give good direction and make sure we move forward the right way,” added Vowles. .