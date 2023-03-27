After going through an extremely complex financial and sporting period, Williams is trying to rebuild herself by putting the past aside. Over the last few weeks, the English team has embarked on a profound revolution, which actually started with the arrival of Dorilton Capital as new owner in 2020.

After the farewell of former Team Principal Jost Capito, former technical director FX Demaison and aerodynamics manager David Wheater last winter, the American company has tried to strengthen its structure, starting with looking for a manager who could steer the new course in the right direction. That figure has been identified in the person of James Vowles who, although nominally only head of strategy at Mercedes, was actually a sort of right arm for Toto Wolff.

Williams finished bottom of the 2022 championship, for the fourth time in six seasons, and since 2018 they have sadly occupied the back-up positions at the bottom of the standings. According to Vowles, however, the first weeks of 2023 have provided new life to the team, a new energy also due to the good performance of the car.

“The best word I could use is ‘spark,'” Vowles said. “There’s a spark and it’s fascinating to see. There’s shoulders lifted, heads held high, there’s real direction that shows where we’re going and how we’re progressing.”

“It is clear that this is a team that has had a tremendously difficult winter and some difficult years before that. But they can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel and the direction we are taking.”

In Bahrain Alex Albon was able to score the first point of the world championship for the British team, probably even unexpectedly after a pre-season in which he hadn’t shone. But the good race of the Anglo-Thai driver was also confirmed by the performance of the young rookie Sargeant, who also put in a good performance not far from his team mate.

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing FW45 Photo by: Williams

Net of the retirements of Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon, two drivers who undoubtedly could have preceded the English team’s standard-bearers in a “normal” race situation, Albon and Sargeant were in any case the authors of an authoritative race in the middle of the group, an area in which , at the moment, several teams seem to be enclosed.

No points arrived in Saudi Arabia, but the sensations were still positive in what turned out to be a bittersweet weekend. In qualifying, before his time was canceled due to track limit, Sargeant was able to record a time that would have allowed him to access Q2 for the first time in his career.

Unfortunately, however, the cancellation of that time trial, as well as two other errors, including a spin, had relegated the American to the back of the group, extinguishing any hope of being able to avoid the cut at the end of the first heat.

Alex Albon, Williams Racing FW45 Photo by: Williams

Apart from the disappointment at not having been able to fully exploit the single-seater’s potential, Sargeant had not hidden that he was satisfied with having demonstrated that the car has concretely taken steps forward compared to 2022.

Starting from the back, just like his team mate who, on the contrary, hadn’t found the right confidence in the car, the race for the two Grove standard bearers became considerably more complicated, getting stuck in the traffic which conditioned the race for many drivers.

Jeddah’s characteristics went well with the qualities of the new single-seater, which actually shares a common DNA with last season’s car, starting with the good performance on long stretches. Despite the good start to the championship, Vowles nevertheless underlined that the team’s programs for the short-medium term will not change and that the FW45 will not see particular updates during the season, in order to be able to invest the budget on the structures and on the 2024 single-seater .

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, battles with Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

On the subject of reinforcements, Vowles’ first move was to appoint a director of operations, hiring Canadian Frederic Brousseau to oversee the organization’s planning and operations.

Commenting on his arrival, the team principal said: “A Formula 1 car has around 15,000 components that need to be built, produced and fitted over a few weeks. To do all of this correctly, you need a great planning from the whole organization and that is his contribution,” explained Vowles, adding that on his arrival Williams did not have component management software like the big teams, including Mercedes.

“[Brousseau] He did this at Pratt & Whitney, where he has worked for over 20 years, has good experience and a good understanding of how to bring thousands of people together – in our case, hundreds – at a key moment. And above all with regard to the cost ceiling: the more efficient you manage to be in this sense, the more money you have available to develop the car at a later time. I think he’s a key element of every aspect of the team.”

Brousseau brings extensive experience in the aerospace industry, having worked for more than 20 years at jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Canada, where he rose through the ranks to become vice president.

Meanwhile, Vowles continues his search for technical talent, with current members of the team’s technical departments replacing him until a new technical director and head of aerodynamics can be found. “For the future, there is a technical leadership where there are currently a lot of people doing a great job, but we need to complement them with good industry experience,” he added.