After going through an extremely complex financial and sporting period, Williams is trying to rebuild herself by putting the past aside. Over the last few months, the team has embarked on a profound revolution, which actually started with the arrival of Dorilton Capital as new owner in 2020.

After the farewell of former Team Principal Jost Capito last winter, the American company has attempted to strengthen its structure, starting with looking for a manager who could guide the new course in the right direction. That figure has been identified in the person of James Vowles who, from the moment of his arrival onwards, has worked actively to improve team structures and to strengthen the team’s technical organization chart.

In recent weeks, for example, there has been an important behind-the-scenes discussion of the possibility of providing greater investment opportunities on those expenses that do not strictly fall within the budget cap, an issue of which Williams has been one of the main spokespersons. On a technical level, however, for months the team has been conducting a precise acquisition campaign that can go to shore up the organization chart in key roles.

Alex Albon, Williams Racing FW45 Photo by: Erik Junius

Last March he appointed Frederic Brousseau as a new chief operating officer, while at the end of July Pat Fry was announced as the new CTO of the British team by the end of this season, after leaving an Alpine in complete internal revolution, as evidenced by the change of management, the sporting director and the Team Principal.

According to Vowles, being able to convince the experienced engineer to join Williams is clear evidence that the team intends to implement significant changes at Grove in both the short and long term.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether the signing of Fry could be the first step towards bringing in more high-profile personnel in the future, Vowles replied: “In part. But I hope that, to begin with, when people have given that I left the comfort of the Mercedes to come to Williams, the moment Pat Fry also arrives, this could represent a signal that will make it clear that Williams wants a culture of change”.

“So, it’s not specifically about that. It’s more like once you see two people who have been in the sport for more than 20 years and have won races and want to come here [in WIlliams], others will understand why this trip is worthwhile. That’s why I wanted it to be clear that it wasn’t a decision made in the last few weeks. I’ve been wanting to join Williams for a long time.”

Pat Fry in the Alpine box Photo by: Alpine

Vowles revealed that the first talks with Fry date back to January and that he had immediately identified the former Benetton, McLaren and Ferrari player as a key figure for the implementation of a new technical structure within the team, thus being able to give time to Vowles to focus on more strategic long-term thinking.

“The first time I spoke to Pat [Fry] it was in January, before I officially started working with Williams. To be clear, it was him I really wanted to come to Williams. It’s great when you need someone to roll up their sleeves and focus on structure and systems.”

“There are different types of CTOs available. There are those who are very good at finding the last 10 milliseconds. There are those who are very good at putting structures and systems in place, and he is more the latter. He understandably had a path with Alpine wanting to continue. But in reality, already in April he understood the reason why I had joined Williams and we were on the line”.

The next big hurdle for Williams is the appointment of a new technical director who can support Fry’s work. However, while Vowles has identified several potential candidates for the vacancy, a final decision has not yet been made. In fact, last May the Team Principal himself explained that the new figure would arrive within six months, therefore by the end of the year.