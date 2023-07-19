In recent years, Williams has undergone a period of revolution, with the arrival of a new owner who is looking to invest resources to allow the English team to move up the standings. One of the first “signings” was the arrival of James Vowles from Mercedes, who assumed the role of Team Principal on the eve of the 2023 season.

In terms of drivers, Logan Sargeant joined the team this year, joining Alex Albon, who had assumed the leadership role at the beginning of 2022. During this championship, the former Red Bull driver has so far obtained three points placements, also thanks to the work done in winter by the entire technical group, which managed to take an important step forward in terms of performance. As the last constant of the group, the FW45 has shown on several occasions that it can compete in the middle of the group, collecting good results with both of its standard bearers.

One such top ten finish came during last month’s Canadian GP, ​​where Albon took advantage of the mixed conditions in qualifying to reach Q3 and then convert that into a seventh place finish thanks to impressive defensive driving.

Alessandro Albon, Williams Photo by: Erik Junius

Having previously worked with drivers who have gone on to win a world title, such as Michael Schumacher, Jenson Button, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, the English engineer has had the opportunity to observe the working methods of many champions. As an expert engineer, Vowles also expressed his thoughts on Albon, who took over the reins of the team trying to establish himself as a leader: “There is no ego [da parte sua]. He’s a funny guy, but I called him [dopo il Canada] to explain to him that it was a sample guide. I worked with a good number of them and they really were,” the Team Principal told the official Formula 1 podcast, Beyond The Grid.

“He didn’t miss a beat as he was put under pressure by four incredibly fast cars behind him with tires in much better condition. The job of positioning the car, exiting the [curva 10] and in some other corners, he was very intelligent”, added Vowles, referring above all to the defense on Ocon in the last part of the race, achieved also thanks to a brilliant differentiated strategy compared to his opponents.

“He recognizes that. Obviously he’s not one to brag to the world, but for me it was champion driving. He’s definitely pushing the car to the limit of its performance, which is what you look for in a driver. I think that he is very underrated and I am incredibly happy that he is here in our team today.”

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

When asked if it was possible for Williams to build its future around Albon, making him a pillar of the team, Vowles did not deny that there is the possibility: “Yes, I would. He has leadership qualities. There are Areas where he and I think he can do more, but he has what it takes to carry us forward as a team. Like I said, for the future, from where I am now, I hope he’s a part of this team.”

Beyond the good placement in Canada, Albon reached two other points races, namely Bahrain, the opening round of the season, and in the British Grand Prix, where he exploited a good strategy to finish with a good eighth place, ahead of both Ferraris. The only car is the crash in Australia when he was in sixth position, with the Grand Prix ending up against the wall.

Beyond the disappointment of Melbourne, the results achieved by the Anglo-Thai allowed Williams to score enough useful points to climb to seventh place in the constructors’ standings, ahead of Haas, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri.