At Montmelò in Barcelona, ​​home of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, it will not be Williams alone that will employ the reserve driver in the first free practice session to be held tomorrow on the Catalan track. This morning, just minutes away from each other, Red Bull Racing and Alfa Romeo followed the example of the team led by Jost Capito.

Both the Austro-British and the Swiss teams have announced that during Free Practice 1 of the Spanish Grand Prix they will employ their own testers, replacing one of the two starting drivers.

Red Bull was the first to make the announcement. A post appeared on his official Twitter account in which, in just one line, he formalized the employment of Juri Vips, a talented Estonian driver who races in Formula 2 and who is currently the third driver of the Milton Keynes team.

The team led by Christian Horner, however, did not say which starter driver will have to remain in the pits to make room for Vips, even if it is easy to guess it could be Sergio Perez. Max Verstappen, in addition to being the reigning world champion, is battling Charles Leclerc for the top of the 2022 rankings and has just returned from two consecutive victories. It would be difficult for him to give way to the young teammate.

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Davide Cavazza

As for Alfa Romeo, the situation is much clearer and more defined. Robert Kubica will be behind the wheel of the C42 during the first free practice session and will take over from GuanYu Zhou.

The Chinese driver will be back in his car starting from the second free practice session and will remain so for the rest of the weekend.

Kubica recently took part in the Pirelli tests carried out on the Imola track a few weeks ago right at the wheel of the C42. Alfa Romeo expects important feedback from him to try to advance the car in a season in which Alfa Romeo has returned to higher levels after two complex seasons to say the least.

As already mentioned, the third team – the first in chronological order – to have made the same choice is Williams. The leaders of the Grove team will give space to Nyck De Vries, reigning FIA Formula E world champion and recent winner of Race 2 of the Berlin E-Prix, the last stage of the full electric championship.

The 27-year-old Dutchman will take over from Alexander Albon in the first free practice session in Spain, before giving him the seat in the FW44 again. Recall that Albon has so far been the only Williams driver to take home points this season, while Nicholas Latifi is finding himself in serious trouble after having performed well against George Russell in the two previous years.