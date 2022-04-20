In just over two weeks, Formula 1 will land on the new Miami track for what will be the second race in the US and, as usual, Red Bull has produced a promotional video capable of arousing so much interest.

The protagonist in question is Sergio Perez. The Mexican, at first engaged in the busy streets and highways of the metropolis, is subsequently engaged in driving his car on a dirt road where it is absolutely not easy to unload all the power of the power unit on the ground.

After the experience on clay, Perez then moves to what will be the track that will see the Formula 1 drivers engaged in two weeks and then concludes the crazy race in the Miami Dolphins stadium.

As always, Red Bull manages to attract attention when it comes to amaze with special videos …