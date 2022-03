The first box of the starting grid in the Jeddah circuit is occupied by Red Bull with a “double 1”. Sergio Perez is the author of the fastest lap, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. Only fourth is Max Verstappen. Only you can’t see them …. the two Mercedes.

Let’s find out together the starting grid of the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix through the animation of Motorsport.com.