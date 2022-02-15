On the Fiorano track, surprisingly, Alfa Romeo unveils – at least in part – the new C42, the single-seater that Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou will drive in the 2022 world championship.

The livery will be discovered in the presentation to be held on February 27 as scheduled, but this has not prevented the technical eye from grasping solutions in line with those adopted by other teams and other solutions that, in other Formula 1 championships, are not go unnoticed …