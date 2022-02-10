Not exciting. This is how the Aston Martin AMR22 could be described in very few words, a car called to improve the not excellent results of last season. Born without interesting solutions – or, better said, the “wow effect” – the car of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will make its track debut on Friday 11 February, ahead of the competition, before going to Barcelona for the first ones. collective tests.

Seeing the AMR22, however, allows us to closely observe the two schools of thought for the construction of the cars for 2022. A first look at the sides, in fact, shows the different construction philosophy that the Silverstone car has in regards to Haas VF-22. And we have yet to see a lot of ideas …