The single-seaters protagonists of the new era of Formula 1 represent a real leap in the dark for the teams: there are those who manage to try solutions to accumulate and enrich the knowledge of their car, there are those who are still standing to understand the problem.

This is the case of Mercedes, which fails to meet the expectations of being the team to beat: the House of the Star has made few changes to the W13: if to date it does not show any developments, it is likely that they are trying to understand what the main problem is. of an overall wrong project.