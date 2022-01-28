Ten years later, what have the Formula 1 teams picked up?

Late 2011: Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull dominate the scene for the second consecutive year, while a Mercedes still in the running-in phase after returning to the top flight in 2010, fails to conquer even a podium. At the wheel of the MGP W02, always the duo formed by Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg, with the veteran who is the author of the best result of the team: a fourth place in Canada.

For the Mercedes, however, 2012 presents itself as a year of changes, even if not quite radical, both from the point of view of the results, both from the point of view technical: on February 21, on the occasion of the tests in Barcelona, ​​the W03 is unveiled to the world, a single-seater that will take a first and a third place in the last year of the Kaiser in Formula 1 …