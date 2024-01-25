Starting from 2026, the year of the technical revolution that will redesign the Formula 1 single-seaters, the Spanish Grand Prix will change location. No longer the Montmelò in Barcelona, ​​but the new city track in Madrid will be the Iberian hub that will carry the Spanish flag again in the Formula 1 calendar and will do so for several years.

The city route will measure 5.47 kilometers using commonly used roads and others which, however, will be built specifically for the event around IFEMA, which is located north-east of the Spanish capital. The track, which is still under FIA approval, will consist of 20 corners and the lap time should be around 1'32″.

IFEMA, an important conference and convention center in the capital, is a place large enough – even counting the streets surrounding it – to be used and host a Formula 1 race.

To see a single-seater run on the Iberian track we will have to wait another couple of years, but in this case the virtual world comes to our rescue because it allows us to take a first lap of the track and understand what the capital's track will be like, seeing potential strong points and, instead, those where it will be impossible to overtake.

We offer you a lap of the track behind the wheel of a Williams in the video above. Good vision…