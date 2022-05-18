There were several negative adjectives used towards Charles Leclerc following the unexpected event that saw him protagonist on the Monegasque Sunday at the Grand Prix Historique. Approaching the Rascasse he lost control of Niki Lauda’s 1974 Ferrari 312 B3, ending up with the rear of the car against the external protective barriers.

What can insults generate in a pilot? But above all, what can attacks on Charles Leclerc generate in such a delicate moment when a title fight is at stake?