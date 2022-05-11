Max Verstappen sitting on the ground with his back against a garage door. Exhausted, exhausted, tired. This snapshot is part of everything that left the Miami Grand Prix, the fifth round of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

A fatigue that can be misleading: not only due to the heat, but … from the mind. On a new track, in a situation where you can’t afford to make mistakes, the driver is subjected to great muscle tension. And, this part of this effort is also due to the Safety Car …