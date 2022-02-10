There is great anticipation for the presentation of the Aston Martin AMR22. The Silverstone team, in its second season in Formula 1 after returning last year when it took over Racing Point, is the third team to unveil its car set to compete this season.

The question that both enthusiasts and insiders ask themselves is simple: we will attend the presentation of a showcar as done by Red Bull on the occasion of the unveiling of the RB18 or we will be able to enjoy the technical details of a car already more similar to the one that will go down on track during the Barcelona and Bahrain tests?

To answer this question, all you have to do is wait until 15:00, when the presentation of the AMR22 by Sebastian Vettel and Lance stroll will begin