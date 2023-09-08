On Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September 2023, on the occasion of Autolook Week 2023, the motoring festival now in its second edition, the pulsating streets of Turin were embraced by the melody of a Formula 1 single-seater. It is the Red Bull RB8, the one who contested the Formula 1 world championship in 2012. That year, the driver pairing consisted of Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, with the German going on to win the third of his four consecutive world titles with the Austrian team.

The RB8 Show Run was possible thanks to the partnership between Autolook Week and Sparco, team supplier and official partner of the event, as well as technical partner of the Red Bull Formula 1 team. A magical moment surrounded by the setting of Piazza San Carlo which woke up the center of the city with the sound of the RB8, driven by the former Austrian racing driver, Patrick Friesacher, special guest of the event.

The RB8 was the main protagonist of the second edition of Autolook Week, just as the Red Bull team is the protagonist of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship, with Max Verstappen ever closer to grabbing his third consecutive seal. The presence of Red Bull at Autolook Week is something memorable, for various reasons.

First of all, the participation of a top team like Red Bull in an independent event is not so obvious, especially when it takes place during a race weekend, such as the Italian Grand Prix.

Then, after years, a modern Formula 1 returns to the streets of Turin. Yes, there is talk of a comeback: it was 2011 and it was, once again, a Red Bull that warmed the hearts of enthusiasts.

Last but not least, the tribute. The tribute to the sporting history of Turin which, between 1946 and 1955 hosted the Valentino Grand Prix in a circuit developed both within the park of the same name and in the streets around it.

These and many other emotions characterized the first September weekend of Autolook Week: a real open-air museum of Motorsport passion and history.