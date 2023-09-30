The ground effect regulations were created with the clear intention of improving chasing and overtaking opportunities, after years of great difficulties. 2022 marks a clear improvement on this front, but already in the second year of the regulations the benefits begin to fade. The pilots hope in an FIA intervention for the futurewhich begins to take note of the aerodynamic solutions responsible for the return of the problem.

Increasing complexity

Nikolas Tombazis, director of the FIA ​​department, recently expressed his opinion on the subject: “As far as overtaking possibilities are concerned, a reasonable advantage has been maintained over previous years, albeit smaller than at the beginning. There have been some developments on the machines some areas where we have given too much freedom and this compromised everything a bit. We know what the most problematic areas are and we will certainly try to resolve the situation with the next regulatory cycle.”

The “zones of freedom” mentioned by Tombazis concern different areas of the car. We start fromfront wing, in particular from the flow diverters and external drifts of the endplates. TO vehicle center instead, vortex generators proliferate, among the flaps mounted near the mirrors, the halo and the roll hoop. Moving on to bottomthe external edge shows an ever-increasing degree of complexity, while there is no shortage of critical solutions even in therear wing.

To the future

No changes can be implemented by the FIA ​​for next season, whose regulations have already been approved. The first interventions could instead arrive in 2025, if not in all at least in some of the areas mentioned. In all likelihood, however, the most drastic measures will be taken in 2026, the year of a new technical revolution. It is likely that the FIA ​​will pay more attention in writing the next regulations to limit the freedom zones. If the declared objective is that of a Formula 1 that can do without DRS, the first step must be to allow the cars to chase each other without particular difficulties.