At the end of last year, Sebastian Vettel decided to retire from Formula 1 with the intention of spending more time with his family and dedicating more time to activities dear to him, especially in terms of the environment. But the passion for motorsport and that world that he decided to leave at the end of last season is something that remains inside and that can also find a way to reconcile with the issue of sustainability.

For this reason, already in 2022, before the Silverstone Grand Prix, the German had driven Nigel Mansell’s Williams FW14B powered by sustainable fuels, supporting a project that he has decided to propose again this year at the Festival of Speed.

Vettel, who had already taken part in the Goodwood event in 2012 when he drove the Red Bull RB7 with which he won the title the previous season, this year will return to drive some cars that are part of his collection, including the Williams FW14B and his 1993 Ayrton Senna McLaren MP4/8.

All cars Vettel will drive at the event in mid-July will run on sustainable fuels, following the ‘Race without Trace’ initiative launched last year at Silverstone.

“It’s great to be back at Goodwood after all these years,” said Vettel.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars, which will run on sustainable fuel at the weekend. I’m a passionate driver and it’s important to me that I continue to enjoy driving iconic cars today and in the future, but do it responsibly.”

1992 World Champion Nigel Mansell in his Williams FW14B and Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

It is estimated that 20% of the cars in action at this year’s Festival of Speed, the thirtieth edition of the event, will be powered by alternative methods, whether electric, hydrogen or synthetic fuels.

“I am thrilled to welcome Sebastian [Vettel] at Goodwood this summer. I know our fans will be delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate his incredible career and see him in action on the hill,” explained the Duke of Richmond.

“His attitude towards the sourcing of alternative fuels is absolutely in line with our plans for the event, to show that we are shedding light on this important topic and protect motorsport for the next generation.”