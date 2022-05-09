After finishing the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in eighth position, thus marking the first seasonal points for Aston Martin, Sebastian Vettel was about to repeat the same result at the Miami GP.

The German was the author of a good recovery after being forced to start from the pits due to a fuel temperature problem, as did his teammate Lance Stroll, and had managed to get into the points. In the final laps, however, an excessively risky overtaking attempt by Mick Schumacher thwarted any possibility.

On lap 53, the German of the Haas tried to put the nose of his car in front of the Aston Martin number 5, but the maneuver did not have the desired effects. Arriving in turn 1 Mick braked very late trying to surprise Vettel who set the line normally.

Contact was inevitable. The four-time world champion was forced to retire with a damaged bottom, while the Haas driver, who until then had been playing around with the idea of ​​getting his first points in Formula 1, had to make a pit stop to change his gear. front wing damaged and in the end he finished in fifteenth place.

“It was a stupid accident and I’m sorry we both didn’t manage to score points,” said Sebastian Vettel at the end of the race.

“I was in front and I didn’t expect him to try to overtake me. When I saw it it was already too late. I will have to look at the images again, but it is a bitter result for both of us ”.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The German of Aston Martin then analyzed a race experienced in alternating phases. Seb admitted that he had had a drop in performance after the start and that he was facilitated in his recovery by the safety car entering the track.

“I thought it would be easier to overtake, but instead it was very difficult. At first I was very fast, then I lost some momentum. Obviously we benefited from the safety car entering the track and I think that without the accident I could have finished in eighth position ”.

Mick Schumacher was also particularly disappointed. The German, up to lap 53, was disputing the best weekend of the season managing to stay constantly ahead of Kevin Magunssen, but the too risky maneuver compromised any hope of points.

“It was an unfortunate way to finish the race. I don’t know if I was too optimistic, I tried to leave some space but there wasn’t any ”.