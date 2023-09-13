Last November, after passing under the checkered flag in Abu Dhabi, Sebastian Vettel disappeared. Faithful to what was underlined on the day of the retirement announcement, for several months Sebastian had no contact with the world of motorsport, except in an strictly private form.

After the start of the 2023 season, Vettel began to appear on the track, a fleeting appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix, a few days at the wheel of his Formula 1 single-seaters (always powered by biofuel) while last weekend he took part at the “Red Bull Formula Nürburgring” event, taking to the track on the legendary Nordschleife at the wheel of the RB7 with which he had won his second world title in 2011.

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7 at the old Nurburgring Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1, Vettel underlined that he is always in good physical shape, arousing the curiosity of Martin Brundle, who immediately asked him if he would consider the possibility of returning full-time to Formula 1 as happened in the past to other champions of the world, from Nigel Mansell and Kimi Raikkonen to Fernando Alonso.

“I can’t say no, because in reality you can’t know – Seb responded surprisingly – I think if this question had been asked to the riders you mentioned, well, some would probably have said ‘no, I won’t come back’, but in the end they’re all back. So I can’t rule it out.”

Vettel went further, underlining that ultimately it’s a question of opportunity, the more tempting the call the greater the chance of giving in to temptation.

“Obviously I don’t have much time ahead of me – he explained – I’m 36 now and I could still face a challenge of this type, but not in ten years. It can all depend on the opportunity you’re given, but that’s not something I’m thinking about at the moment. I’m still focused on ‘what to do next’, I think for any athlete it’s probably the biggest challenge. Depending on the sport you practice, you reach a point between the ages of 30 and 40 where you have to ask yourself the question: what do I do now?

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull RB7 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastian’s name had emerged in Bahrain on the eve of the first race of the season after the less than reassuring rumors regarding Lance Stroll’s health status, an alarm that was later resolved. After that point Vettel’s name was no longer associated with free seats on the transfer market, but Seb admitted that he continues to keep himself trained.

“Yes, it’s something I’ve imposed on myself – commented Vettel when speaking about his form – but I don’t do it thinking about the possibility that I might suddenly be called upon to replace a driver. However I’m fine, the only work I should do to make sure I’m in perfect shape is on the neck, let’s say it hasn’t kept up with what driving on the track requires, but for the rest I’d say everything is okay.”