According to the leading Catalan newspaper El Periodico, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel suffered the theft of his luggage through the car window while he was outside his hotel after the Spanish Grand Prix in Sunday.

In an attempt to track down the stolen bag with his scooter, Vettel used the GPS signal from the AirPod headphones that were inside it, using the “find my iPhone” application.

According to El Periodico, Vettel followed the signal on a scooter, managing to reach the track.

Although the Aston Martin pilot was able to find the headphones in the place indicated by his phone, the bag and other objects that were inside were not there. It is therefore likely that the headphones were discarded by thieves in an attempt to mislead him.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

An Aston Martin spokesperson confirmed on Monday afternoon that Vettel was the victim of this theft.

“A bag belonging to Sebastian Vettel was stolen in Barcelona this morning,” confirmed the team.

“He tried to find her using his iPhone to track down the earphones that were in the bag; but when he found the earphones he found them abandoned and therefore couldn’t locate the stolen bag.”

Vettel reported the incident to local authorities, who have launched an investigation.