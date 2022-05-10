Seb grew up in the myth of his father Michael, Mick considers him a precious friend but in Miami here is the patatrac: collision and zero points for both. Then the clarification

Andrea Cremonesi

It happens when you are friends but rivals in the same sport. Sunday in Miami, when there were only three laps to go to the checkered flag, a fraticid clash was staged between the only German drivers in the club of 20: Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. This would be enough to embroider on it. But there is more, much more. Because Vettel, ever since he was a child, received compliments and trophies from Michael Schumacher at the Kerpen kartrodromo, considered the Ferrari champion first as a model to be inspired by (even in his private life, of which Seb is as jealous as Michael), then as a friend on the track to ask for suggestions if necessary. See also Sainz: "Excellent reliability, then we will look for performance"

Red witness – The two, when Michael returned to racing with Mercedes in 2010, often represented Germany at the Race of Champions and the 7-time world champion at his last race (Brazil 2012) ran in a parc fermé to congratulate the heir who had just won the third of his four world championships with Red Bull. And Seb, when he signed with Ferrari in the autumn of 2014 (but the courtship had already begun the year before at the Domenicali house), had the declared intention of following in the footsteps of his friend, who had advised him to choose Maranello without procrastination. So, after the ski accident in Meribel on December 29, 2013, which took away Mick’s paternal reference, Seb, once his friend’s son arrived in the GP, willingly took on the role of hen, generous with suggestions . And an excellent relationship has been established between the two. With Mick who has long been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and has been the third driver of the red since January. Then Sunday … See also F1 | More open paddock, but riders fear COVID

The accident – After Ocon, the two engaged on Sunday a duel that at that moment was worth ninth place. At Turn 17, Schumi sank the shot to override Seb’s Aston Martin and the two made contact. Vettel, finished at the head of the queue, had to retire (even if he was ranked 17th and last), Mick returned to the pits, replaced the winger to finish 15th, disappointed for not having taken his first world championship points. “It was stupid for both of us. I’m sorry we ended up outside – said Vettel -. I thought I was in front (it was half a car; ed). And when I saw him, it was too late”. The two spoke on the phone on their way to the airport on Sunday evening and clarified the matter. Their friendship was not compromised as Schumi jr underlined after the race: “For me he remains a precious friend”. The fact remains that Mick, even in comparison with an experienced driver like Kevin Magnussen, shows a harmful inclination to accidents. Nine so far. See also Alexis Vega moves away from Rayados, advances renewal with Chivas