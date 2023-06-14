The four-times world champion, who retired from F1 at the end of last season, has spent the first part of the year out of the spotlight to spend more time with his family.

However, on Wednesday he announced his return to the wheel alongside former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo at a special event on the Nordschleife on 9 September.

As part of the famous 12-hour endurance event, the historic F1 circuit will host the ‘Red Bull Formula Nurburgring’, which will bring young and old-timers together for demonstration runs on a range of machines, including F1, NASCAR and drift cars.

Vettel will rejoin the RB7 with which he dominated the 2011 F1 season. In that season, the car took 18 pole positions out of 19 races, as well as winning 12 Grands Prix. For the Nordschleife event, the car will be powered by e-fuel to minimize emissions. Ricciardo instead will drive a Red Bull RB8 from 2012.

Speaking about the opportunity to return to the Nurburgring, Vettel said: “The myth of the Nordschleife resonated, even though we ‘only’ drove on the GP track at the time.”

“In any case, it will be a lot of fun to drive my RB7 – powered by e-fuel – on the Nordschleife as part of a performance.”

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB7. Photo by: Sutton Images

Vettel, who took a keen interest in environmental issues during the latter part of his F1 career, was always clear in his belief that historic racing cars could run on zero-emission fuel.

“Motorsport is my passion,” he added. “It is important for me to demonstrate that racing cars can run equally well and quickly on CO2-neutral synthetic fuel. And this is already happening today!”

Vettel and Ricciardo’s display will mark the first time F1 cars have raced the Nordschleife for a decade.

At the 2013 Nurburgring 24 Hours, seven-time champion Michael Schumacher raced the track in a Mercedes F1. The previous F1 lap had been driven by Nick Heidfeld, driving a BMW-Sauber in 2007.