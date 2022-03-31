Sebastian Vettel will return to action at the Australian Grand Prix, as the Aston Martin driver has recovered from the Coronavirus.

The confirmation came this morning from the English team, with the German who will in fact make his debut in the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Vettel was in fact forced to miss the Bahrain GP and the following Saudi Arabian GP after being found positive for the molecular swab carried out in Sakhir before the opening event of the year.

In its place, Aston Martin had called Nico Hülkenberg, who with the AMR22 had finished 17th in Bahrain and 12th in Jeddah.

Vettel will be back in his # 5 car in Melbourne, joining teammate Lance Stroll again.

For his part, Hülkenberg had told Motorsport.com that he would be willing to go to Oceana as well, but also thinking that the team would not have this need.

“We will talk about it, I could get closer to Australia, so that it can wait and if there is a similar situation, then I would already be within range and not in Europe”, the German’s words.

“In Arabia it also went well for a rusty old man like me! The last 10 days have been something unexpected, very eventful, demanding and intense, but I enjoyed them.”

“In a few years, looking back, I think I will have fond memories of this experience.”