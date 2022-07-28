A farewell letter always touches the heart. It often hurts, reaches little explored depths, leaves scars. But sometimes it also has the power to better explain who the person who wrote it in their own hand is.

This is perhaps the most fitting example of Sebastian Vettel. In the early afternoon today, the German of the Aston Martin Racing team announced his retirement from Formula 1, which will take place at the end of the current season.

In the last few hours Sebastian opened his own official Instagram profile and used it immediately to give the world the news that had been hovering in the Paddock for some time. The way he announced his farewell to Formula 1 is a splendid letter, open, very profound, honest, realistic. All qualities that the German has never lacked.

“With this letter I announce my retirement from F1 at the end of the 2022 season. I should probably start with a long list of people to thank, but I feel it is more important to explain the reasons for my decision. I love this sport. It has been at the center of my life. for as long as I can remember, but just as there is life on the track, there is also my life off the track. “

“Being a rider has never been my only identity. I strongly believe in identity: for who we are and for how we treat others, rather than for what we do.

Who am I? I’m Sebastian. Father of three and husband of a wonderful woman. I am curious and easily fascinated by passionate or knowledgeable people. I am obsessed with perfection, I am tolerant and I believe that we all have the same rights to live, regardless of our appearance, where we come from and who we love. “

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I love being outdoors. I love nature and its wonders, I am stubborn and impatient. I can be very annoying. I like to make people laugh, I like chocolate and the scent of fresh bread. My favorite color is the blue. I believe in change, in progress and in the fact that every little thing makes a difference. I am optimistic and I believe that people are good. “

“In addition to racing, I have a family and I love being with them. I have cultivated other interests outside of F1. My passion for racing and F1 involves a lot of time spent away from them and requires a lot of energy. I did and as I thought was right, it no longer goes hand in hand with my desire to be a great father and husband The energy needed to become one with the car and the team and pursue perfection requires concentration and commitment. My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow up, passing on my values, helping them get up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say hello and most of all being able to learn from them and leave. that inspire me “.

“Children are our future. Also, I feel there is so much to explore and learn about life and myself. Speaking of the future, I believe we live in very decisive times and how we all shape the next. years will determine our life. My passion stems from some aspects that I have learned not to love, which could be resolved in the future, but the will to apply this change must become much, much stronger, and it must translate into action today. chatter is not enough and we cannot afford to wait. There is no alternative. The race has begun. “

“My best run? It has yet to come. I believe in progress and moving forward. Time is a one-way street and I want to follow the times. Looking back just slows down the race. racing on unknown tracks and finding new challenges. The marks I left on the track will remain until time and rain erase them. New ones will be traced. Tomorrow belongs to those who shape today. The next corner is in good hands, because the new generation has already arrived. I think there is still one race to win. Goodbye and thank you for letting me share the track with you. I really enjoyed it. “