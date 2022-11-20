The final grand prix of the 2022 Formula 1 season also represented the last race of his career in the top flight for Sebastian Vettel.

Despite an Aston Martin that has given him more sorrows than joys in the last two years, the four-time world champion amazed over the weekend in Abu Dhabi, shining in qualifying with the ninth fastest time, to then get the last championship point with the tenth place grabbed in the final after the withdrawal of Lewis Hamilton.

Even at Yas Marina, as has happened several times this season, Lawrence Stroll’s team did not adopt an efficient strategy for Seb, and this jeopardized a final result that could have given Aston Martin the chance to overtake Alfa Romeo Sauber in the Constructors.

“I would have liked to score a few more points, but I liked this race” declared a visibly excited Vettel. “Maybe we didn’t choose the best strategy today, which is a shame because I think we could have gained a place in the Constructors’, but overall it was a great day.”

“We chose to stay out and when the tires started to drop we lost positions. When we chose to stop over we couldn’t change. It turned out to be the slowest strategy today. I had some good battles, even with Daniel in the final but I couldn’t get close enough ”.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, performs donuts on the grid at the end of the race to celebrate his retirement Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

After analyzing what happened in the last race of his career, Seb let his emotions go.

“I would like to thank all the fans. I saw so many smiling faces and this was special for me. I’m sure I will miss all of this more than I realize now.”

“I feel a bit empty. The last two years have perhaps been disappointing from a sporting point of view, but very useful and important for me in my life. A lot of things happened that I realized. I think it’s a huge privilege to be in this position, but it also comes with responsibilities. I hope to be able to pass them on to the other riders so that we can continue to carry on the good work we have done. It’s great to see that we have the power to inspire audiences with what we do and say.”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Vettel admitted that he will still have to process all the emotions experienced this weekend and did not hide when he declared that he will probably miss the Formula 1 environment in some time

“It was a really different weekend, there was a different energy than in years past. I don’t want to sound silly, but there was a lot of love in the air and it was great to see all this support. It was very special to be able to say goodbye like this.”

“I think it will take time to absorb everything. There will come times when I will reconsider. It was exciting to put the suit on before the race. I can only say thank you to all the people who supported me. I’m very lucky to have had the chance to experience all of this.”