The influence of the DRS in Formula 1 continues to be discussed. While it is true that with the new ground effect cars it is easier for pilots to follow those in front of them, on the other it is equally true that the wake effect has decreased and this has led to a greater importance of the mobile wing.

In some races, such as in Jeddah, the length of the DRS zones led to situations in which overtaking for those following was made very easy.

Who had a privileged point of view on the issue is Sebastian Vettel. The four-time world champion, forced to miss the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs for the positivity to COVID-19, followed the first two races of the season on TV and said that Formula 1 should try to reduce the dependence on the DRS.

The German expressed concerns that the moving wing tool has become the only means for pilots to overtake on the track.

“I think it’s easier now to follow those in front of you, but there is also a smaller wake effect and we probably rely on the DRS more than in the past. It would be interesting to remove the mobile wing and see how a race would take place, if it can be overcome more easily than in previous years ”.

“Originally the DRS was introduced as an assistance to facilitate overtaking, while today it is the only tool that allows you to complete the maneuver”.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Vettel then urged the leaders of Formula 1 to have the objective of introducing regulations that would allow the single-seaters to overtake without the aid of the mobile wing.

“In principle we have regulations that allow you to follow another car and race without using the DRS. This tool has not existed for 70, but only for 10 and was introduced to help in the maneuver “.

“I think that overtaking should always be something unique and not dictated by the fact that a driver is within a second of distance and can throw open the moving wing. In Jeddah we saw how Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen braked on the straight so as not to pass first in the activation zone. I don’t think we should go in that direction ”.

“In any case, we are still at the beginning of this project and certainly now it is easier to follow those who preceded you closely. Overtaking is still difficult, but these should represent a driver’s own action and as such should be rewarded ”.

Ross Brawn spoke on the matter and although the current cars still boast the DRS, the goal of F1 managers is to trash it in the future.

“I would like to think that we can reach a stage in which the DRS does not become a critical factor,” he declared at the presentation of the new regulation.

“Overtaking must be the culmination of a great battle, but to have a good fight on the track it is essential to have cars that can follow each other and tires that do not degrade. We can have big battles even if whoever wins has led all the laps of the race. We made an effort to make sure there was a difference between the overtaking and the race ”.