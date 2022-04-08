The return to the pits on a scooter cost Sebastian Vettel dearly. In fact, the German Aston Martin driver was fined € 5,000 for returning to the pits at the end of FP1 using a vehicle from the marshals on the Melbourne track.

When there were about 15 minutes left for the first free session, the Aston Martin number 5 started to lose power and smoke came out of the car’s inlets. Vettel pulled over to the side of the track near turn 10 and then borrowed a fire extinguisher from a commissioner and limited the damage caused by the breakdown of the Mercedes power unit.

Seb then helped the stewards move the car to a safe position and waited for the session to finish to return to the pits.

With great surprise, when the operations on the track were concluded, Vettel got on a scooter and used the Melbourne track to return to the pit lane and immediately ended up under investigation.

Marshals assist Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, after technical problems with his car during FP1 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

After a long confrontation with the commissioners, which took place at the end of the second round of Free Practice where the German was unable to run, the college took the decision to fine Vettel by 5,000 euros.

“At the end of the session Vettel looked for a way to return to his garage” reads the document issued by the FIA. “A commissioner was on the spot with a scooter and Vettel asked if he could drive the vehicle to return to the pits, obtaining an affirmative response from the commissioner.”

“Vettel thus got on the scooter waiting for the commissioner to take a seat behind him, but when this did not happen Vettel left alone for the pits without prior authorization. In the meantime, the commissioner tried to contact the race management to receive instructions ”.

“By driving on the track, instead of using the designated route, Vettel violated article 26.7 of the Formula 1 sporting regulations which prohibits anyone from being on the track in the 5 minutes following the conclusion of a session with the exception of identified personnel and which does not allow pilots to have access unless specifically authorized “.