Sebastian Vettel’s return to Formula 1 certainly did not go in the best way 15 minutes from the end of the first free practice session, the German of the Aston Martin Racing team was forced to stop along the track (turn 10) causing the exposure of the second red flag of the day.

An engine problem stopped him, which was later confirmed by the team itself. After an initial analysis, the British team announced that it was forced to change power units due to the damage found on the one used during the Melbourne Free Practice 1.

Luckily for him, Sebastian won’t incur any penalties from that point of view, but his woes didn’t end there. To return to the pits, the former Ferrari driver took a scooter and drove around the track once Free Practice 1 was over, greeting the public with his helmet resting on his forehead.

A few moments later Vettel was put under investigation by the commissioners for having entered the track without permission. This gesture – having entered the track with a scooter, albeit at the end of the tests – could lead the commissioners to penalize him.

Surely Vettel will be called by the commissioners before the start of the second free practice session which will take place at 8 am Italian. Vettel allegedly infringed article 26.7 of the F1 sporting regulations, which concerns general safety. This article states that in the 5 minutes following each practice session, no one is allowed on the track at the entrance or exit of the pits, except:

_ Marshals or other personnel authorized to perform their duties.

_ Drivers driving or on foot, having first received permission to do so from a steward.

_ Team personnel if they have to push a single-seater or remove the equipment from the grid after all the cars capable of doing so have left it on the formation lap.

_ Team personnel when assisting the marshals to remove a car from the grid after the start of the sprint qualifying or race.

For Vettel, this weeekend is the first of the season after being forced to miss the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for contracting COVID-19.