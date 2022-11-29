The marriage between Sebastian Vettel and the Cavallino it was officially celebrated on 29 November 2014, on the Fiorano track. The German, returning from an ups and downs season with Red Bull after the four world titles won between 2020 and 2013, went to the highly armored private track of the Scuderia before 9 aboard a Ferrari Californiaand immediately started shooting, first with a 458 Special to know the circuit. After that he sat on the F2012 number 5 (with his name on the livery), which happens to be the same number he will acquire next year, and despite the less than ideal weather and a bit of wet asphalt, he has started his work on the track.

The morning was then spent between continuous out-inwith Vettel occasionally being himself stopped in the pits to convey his feelings to the staff and get familiar with it. After a break of about an hour, between 1 and 2 pm, the pilot resumed shooting doing long runs until around 4.30pm, for a total of 90 rounds. Even though he was riding in a two-year-old single-seater, as the regulations already allowed at the time, Vettel left a sign of the place that this experience will have in his memory: in fact, on the German’s white and red helmet, you could read in Italian “My first day in Ferrari 29-11-2014”.