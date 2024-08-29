Nine events to go in the world championship, three of which are sprints. The 70-point advantage still represents an excellent buffer for Max Verstappen, who has certainly made the first round of the championship, as well as the points gained in the central part on Lando Norris, his best tool to chase his fourth world title.

At this point it is clear that, globally, McLaren has established itself as the benchmark car over its rivals, not only in light of what was seen in Holland, but also from the trend observed before the summer break. The MCL38 has become competitive on a wide range of tracks, although there are circuits on which Red Bull is still able to have its say. The problem is that McLaren, globally, is step by step solving its weaknesses, while the Milton Keynes team is not taking steps forward, but leaps backwards in search of answers to the problems.

In fact, already in the first part of the season, Max Verstappen had complained about how difficult it had become to work on the car in terms of setup in search of the best balance, just as too often the setups prepared in the simulator did not match the indications obtained on the track. In the central phase of the championship, thanks also to McLaren’s mistakes and some excellent performances, the Dutchman was able to score more points than Norris, but the fear in Red Bull is starting to be that this is no longer enough.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

When asked if he was worried that his fourth world title was at risk, Verstappen didn’t hold back, stressing that with the performance of this RB20, the title is not in his hands at the moment: “I just do my best. Whether I win or not, it won’t change my life. Would I like to win it? Yes, of course, but it’s not in my hands with the performance of the car,” said the Dutchman on the eve of the Monza event, speaking clearly about the current situation.

“I just try to do my best, try to give feedback, try to make it faster. Whether that will be enough for the end of the year, I don’t know. But I know that we will give our best as a team to try to be more competitive than what we showed in Zandvoort, because it was a very bad weekend for us. And we will go from there.”

“Am I enjoying it? Yes. Would I like to win more? Yes, of course. I also knew that a season like last year would be unrealistic, but did I expect it to go like this? Not really, obviously with how we finished and how we started. So now it’s up to us to try to improve, but I know everyone is trying their best to do so.”

Speaking about the last Dutch round, where Max took a good second place, keeping Oscar Piastri’s other McLaren behind him, the problems that have slowed down the RB20 during the year, namely the balance difficulties, once again recurred. However, in the specific case of Zandvoort, the wind could have further complicated the situation: “It wasn’t the best weekend for us for several reasons. We couldn’t get the car to work the way we wanted. Probably the wind made our car very difficult with the balance problems we have.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Erik Junius

The wind and rain also affected the comparison work that Red Bull wanted to do over the weekend, although it still managed to collect valuable data during the race. The Milton Keynes team has in fact used the summer break to try to understand something more from the data from the first part of the season and how the updates, defined as wrong by Sergio Perez, may have affected the behavior of the stain.

This is why Red Bull is experimenting, so much so that Max Verstappen has even gone back to the bottom with parts from the beginning of the season in the hope of collecting data and understanding where these difficulties in terms of balance came from, which, on the contrary, were not present in the first races of the season, so much so that even the Dutch driver himself had defined the RB20 as easier to manage than the RB19. The experiments will continue here in Monza, always with the aim of understanding something more about how to find the lost balance.

“Of course, in addition to the things we want to try in the car, Monza is very different to Zandvoort. So we have to keep that in mind to make the right decisions. But yes, we are trying a lot of things to try to improve the balance of the car.”

At the moment, attention is focused on two separate but at the same time linked issues. The first is performance, also connected to the correlation problems that Pierre Waché spoke about before the summer break, while the second, the one that most concerns the drivers, is precisely balance. With better balance, the drivers would have more confidence in the car and it would also become easier to manage the tires.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Yes, for sure some things are not correlated as we wanted, but in general I think we need to fix the overall balance of the car, the behaviour, so this is something that has crept in and now we need to try to eliminate it,” explained Verstappen, who stressed that the balance difficulties appear to be due also and above all to how the car works, which leaves them with a reduced window in terms of set-up.

“I think it’s mainly the car’s fault and that’s why we’re limited in terms of setup, to try to prevent the problem.”