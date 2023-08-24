He arrived on the track aboard a car equipped with providential dark windows and it couldn’t be otherwise. Although it is only Thursday, and moreover a rainy Thursday, at the entrance to the Zandvoort circuit, and also within the perimeter of the track, the “orange” people flocked in large numbers, suggesting what the scenario will be starting tomorrow when the cars take to the track. All on the hunt for Max, for a selfie, an autograph or even just the possibility of an incitement.

The Dutch Grand Prix in the paddock is called the Verstappen GP, ​​and on the other hand if Formula 1 has returned to Zandvoort it is solely and exclusively due to the interest created by Max in his country. The second part of the world championship will be raced with arithmetic in the background, a continuous calculation that will lead to the conquest of the third world title as well as the onslaught of many records that Verstappen and Red Bull can beat.

But this weekend, and it is to be believed, for Max it will be the emotional aspect that counts the most, and how could it be otherwise considering the atmosphere that awaits him on Sunday when he will be on the starting grid.

How do you live the eve of your home race?

“It’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone (Max jokes, smiling) well, for me it’s a fantastic weekend, I like the track and then I’ll be driving between two wings of fans, so I’d say a weekend that promises to be very beautiful and fun”.

Considering the amazing first half of the season, what goals have you set for the second part of the championship?

“I’ll have to try to confirm what we’ve done so far, it would be nice, but obviously after a stop you never know how you’ll recover, there’s always some questions. In addition, this weekend the weather could be a somewhat complicated variable to manage, but we have a good car, and it will be a question of putting everything together in the best possible way”.

Does being still unbeaten since the beginning of the season have any effects on your work?

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s something we pay much attention to, the attitude is to look ahead and try to bring the best car out on track at every opportunity. Now the goal is to win here in Zandvoort, it’s certainly not a secret”.

When Lewis dominated the scene he said on several occasions that he lacked the competition. Is this the same for you today or do you like being in the situation you are in?

“I prefer to have a very simple race… but I think the situation I’m in today can only happen in one or two seasons of a career. Basically we’re racing drivers, we adapt to everything, but I don’t deny that for me it’s a little more relaxing to win comfortably”.

This race would not exist without you…

“I like it, it’s all great, and it doesn’t put any weight on my shoulders or any extra pressure, it’s just great that what we’re seeing is possible. I think that just ten years ago nobody would have ever imagined that Formula 1 would come back here, but now we are here and I hope this appointment will continue for a long time to come”.

In case of rain, how do you expect the track to be?

“Slippery! (Max smiles) I think a wet track is more slippery than a dry one… but joking aside, it adapts, I think the weekend in general will be a little different compared to the previous two years, let’s say that in 2021 and 2022 the weather it spoiled us a bit”.

Did you enjoy the summer break? Or not so much since it put your winning streak on hold?

“It was nice, I spent some time with the family and in general it was a relaxing day. I also slept a lot, which is very important!”.