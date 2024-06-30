The question had been pending for a long time, precisely since the end of 2021. In the last two seasons Max Verstappen has had an easy life, winning one after another with his arm out of the cockpit thanks to a technical superiority that, combined with his talent, has placed him in an unassailable position.

For a few races, thanks to the growth of McLaren, the scenario has changed in an important and unexpected way. Lando Norris began to pinch Verstappen’s lead, first in qualifying and then in the race, putting pressure on an opponent who has long been accustomed to solitary races.

The direct clash was in the air and the question that many fans (but also several insiders) asked themselves was how Max would react. Will we see the driver with the ‘killer instinct’ of 2021 again or have the three world titles won in the last three years toned down that excess of aggression seen in the past?

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton

The answer has arrived, very clear. Verstappen has grown enormously, in his working method, in his relationships with the team and also in the way he relates to the media and colleagues, but when he is under pressure there is always the first version of Max.

It had been dormant in recent years, because the pressure has always swung away from the Red Bull garage, but today in Spielberg it reappeared in the form of Lando Norris’ McLaren. Everything seemed to be going according to plan: Verstappen started perfectly, and lap after lap he managed to build up his usual safety margin. At the second pit stop (lap 51) Max and Lando entered the pits together for the final tire change, with the number 1 Red Bull entering the pit lane with a seven-second advantage.

The Red Bull mechanics had a problem with the left rear tire, losing precious time, exactly five and a half seconds. “It was a disaster,” Verstappen commented, “the first stop was already bad, but the second was much worse. If you give away six seconds, you have to start the race again.”

Lando Norris’s damaged tyre, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

And the race really started again, with Norris galvanized not only by seeing the Red Bull in his sights, but also by the pace he could keep with the last set of (new) mediums compared to Verstappen’s used set. At this point, the closed-minded Max has taken over, as he does not know the boundary between aggressive (legitimate) defense and infringement. After two tough defenses, but still within limits, the contact arrived.

Norris sunk the braking into turn 3 gaining many meters thanks to the trajectory in his favor (a lot of rubber) and at the moment of turning he was hit by the Red Bull. Race over for Lando, victory and podium compromised for Max (puncture) who in the stretch leading to turn 4 tried one last time to push Norris onto the grass. “I’m disappointed. He ruined my race – commented a very angry Lando – he also destroyed my car, in addition to the damage in terms of result there is also what will weigh on the team’s coffers”.

Everything has been said about Verstappen’s talent, after his performance in yesterday’s qualifying the paddock paid him every kind of tribute and it’s all deserved. But Max must also know how to accept that sometimes you can give in, after having given everything, without necessarily having to go further.

It’s a shame that such a crystal-clear talent, a rider capable of making a difference like no one else has been able to do in the last thirty years, is thrown away like this. There are those who argue that it is not possible to separate the two things, the Verstappen capable of squeezing his car in a monstrous way, from the driver who is unable to understand the limit to be respected when it comes to defending a position. One must hope that this is an incorrect assumption.

“I will talk to Lando but not now, I don’t think it’s the right time – explained Verstappen – in the end we are racing drivers. Lando and I have a small age difference, which is why we have never competed against each other in the lower categories. But we will move forward.”

A comment that lends itself to interpretation, as if Verstappen were asking Norris what many of his colleagues have learned to do, that is, move. Lando does not seem to be of the idea, he has made it known that he will not change his way of racing. If there is anyone who should do it, after what we have seen today, it is Verstappen.