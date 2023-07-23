Budapest – Another Formula 1 Grand Prix Sunday, another victory for Dutchman Max Verstappen: the driver’s championship leader achieved another victory in Hungary, the 12th consecutive victory for Red Bull, thus achieving a record.

Verstappen, who started second, took the lead at the start to dominate at the Hungaroring track and get his seventh consecutive individual victory, the ninth this season of eleven possible.

This new victory allows Red Bull, undefeated since the end of 2022, to add a 12th consecutive victory for a team, surpassing the record that McLaren had until now since 1988.

“For the team, twelve consecutive victories, it’s simply incredible (…), I hope we can continue this streak for a long time,” celebrated the reigning two-time world champion, who has 44 victories in his career.

In the drivers’ championship, the Dutchman now has a 110-point lead over his Mexican teammate Sergio Pérez, the only other driver to have won this season (Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan).

Hamilton does not get oil from pole position

The race was announced as a repeat of the duel between Verstappen and the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who started from pole position for the first time since December 2021.

However, the confrontation only lasted a few meters: at the start, both the Dutchman and the McLaren driver pairing, made up of the British Lando Norris and the Australian Oscar Piastri, overtook Hamilton, who was relegated to fourth position before completing the first lap.

(Front row) Red Bull’s Max Verstappen of the Netherlands (left), Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton of Britain (centre) and McLaren compatriot Lando Norris (right) ahead of the other drivers at the start of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix on July 23, 2023. © Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP

The seven-time world champion picked up his pace late in the race and was able to finish fourth, behind Norris and Pérez. Piastri finished fifth, behind Hamilton.

The McLaren drivers confirmed in Hungary the good form that the English team has been showing since the British Grand Prix at the beginning of July, thanks to a series of improvements to the MCL60.

The other Mercedes, the one driven by the British George Russell, completed a great comeback to finish in sixth position, ahead of the Ferrari duo of Monegasque Charles Leclerc (7th) and the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr (8th).

Alpine signs another double DNF

Leclerc was once again harmed by his own team, losing several seconds in one of the pit stops. The Monegasque also suffered a five-second penalty for speeding in the pits, decisive to lose the final position against Russell.

Aston Martin completed the ‘Top 10’ of the day, synonymous with points, with the Spanish Fernando Alonso ninth and the Canadian Lance Stroll in the tenth position.

Alpine and Alfa Romeo were the cross of the day.

The French team signed a double retirement for its drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly for the third time this season and for the second consecutive time after what happened in Great Britain, after being involved in an accident on the first lap.

The Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo, guilty of this incident, did not take advantage of his fifth position on the starting grid and finished in 16th position. His teammate, the Finn Valtteri Bottas, did not assert his seventh starting position either and finished 12th, also out of points.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who was returning to Formula 1 in this Grand Prix after several months of absence at the wheel of an AlphaTauri, to replace the Dutchman Nyck de Vries for the remainder of the season, was 13th.