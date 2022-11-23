As world champion, the Dutchman will once again be able to choose between the number 1 and his personal number 33. However, his choice for next year has already been made: “I will use the number 1 again. It is the most nice that it exists for any driver.”

Max Verstappen had the opportunity to use the number 1 this year after winning the title at the end of the intense duel with Lewis Hamilton concluded in the tense GP of Abu Dhabi.

Since 2014 the numbers in Formula 1 are personal. Each driver can choose a number before his debut and keep it for the rest of his career. This will also apply to Nyck de Vries. The Dutchman, who will be the owner of AlphaTauri in 2023, admitted that he has already made his choice of him but cannot yet say anything about it because the formal process must be completed.

The only exception to the rules for personal numbers is the world champion who has the option not to use his number to adopt the number 1. Verstappen did this last year after winning his first world championship and has added with a smile: “Changing my number is also good for merchandising sales”.

During an interview with Motorsport.com in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen confirmed that the number 1 will be present on his Red Bull again next year.

“Yes, I will use number 1 again next season. I think it’s the best number that exists for any driver. How many times do you get the chance to drive with number 1 in your career in Formula 1?”-

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Erik Junius

“I can always go back to number 33 if I am no longer world champion, but as long as I am I will use number 1 every single year.”

In 2022 Verstappen became the first driver since Sebastian Vettel to race with the number 1 on his car. In fact, Lewis Hamilton kept number 44, while Nico Rosberg, after winning the title, announced his retirement from racing.

Verstappen sees the number 1 as a reward for what has been another memorable season and hopes to keep it for as long as possible as Michael Schumacher did during his time at Ferrari, although he admitted repeating 2022 will not be a easy task.

“This has been a very special season, not only for me but also for the team. We won the constructors’ title for the first time since 2013 and this is obviously very important for the whole team.”

“I think in the future it will be very difficult to match what we did this year or even do better. Obviously we try to improve every single season, but it won’t be easy after the year we’ve had. For this reason, we must also appreciate the result of 2022 and enjoy these moments.”