In front of everyone there is always a Red Bull, more specifically that of Max Verstappen. The second free practice session at Silverstone also ended with the Dutchman’s best time, able to place his single-seater ahead of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz by 22 thousandths.

The two-times world champion ended the day with a smile, aware that he has a car in his hands that can still give him a lot and that has shown excellent potential both over one lap and over long distances, a true hunting ground for the RB19. Despite a rather complex start to the day, especially due to the slipperiness of the track also reported by the other drivers, Red Bull has improved and confirmed itself as the reference team, also thanks to the changes made between the two sessions.

The Milton Keynes team didn’t show up with huge changes, except for small changes in the area of ​​the front brake cooling ducts, confirming the basis already seen in other rounds of the world championship.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I think it was a good day for us. I think it was all a bit slippery at the beginning, but also I think it’s also due to the fact that we are running with very high pressures. Of course it’s the same for everyone, but it makes it a little more difficult in low-speed cornering. But, overall, the car performed very well, I’m happy with it, the performance was good in both sessions, we completed our programme, the long runs are also positive,” explained Verstappen at the end of the day.

Rain seems almost certain to be forecast for tomorrow in the third free practice session, while the situation for qualifying is more uncertain. Net of the weather conditions, clearly the goal is to repeat the same on Saturday too, hitting pole position: “We’ll see tomorrow with the weather. For our part, we want to improve the car a little bit, but overall it was a very positive day.”

Also on the same wavelength was his jersey mate, Sergio Perez, who finished in fourth place behind a surprising Albon. A lot of attention went to the new tyres, which have been strengthened in terms of structure using a new material. “I think it was an interesting day, we tested the new tires thoroughly with the new construction. We learned a lot, it was interesting. It will be a long night to understand what is the best way to manage the tyres”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the case of the Mexican, a lot of work during the night will go into understanding the tires, especially with regard to how to manage them on the out lap in qualifying, an aspect that has penalized him on several occasions in recent rounds. However, as for his teammate, the overall impressions are extremely positive and there is great confidence ahead of the race.

“I think it’s about managing the outlap well and having the tires right in the window. If we succeed, we will be in good shape in qualifying and also for the race. Overall, it was a good day. The car performed well, we made some steps forward from FP1 to FP2, so I’m satisfied. Hopefully we can make further improvements and fight for pole, that’s my goal,” Perez explained.