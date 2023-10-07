In the press conference held late yesterday evening, Max Verstappen spoke about the format of the sprint weekends. If the note comes from the driver who achieved the best time in free practice and the pole position in qualifying, we cannot say that we are faced with the classic alibi aimed at justifying a bad day.

In the two hours available for analyzing the data collected in the FP1 session, the Red Bull engineers decided to reduce the height of the two cars after having noticed a problem in the second sector. All with a bit of apprehension ahead of qualifying, given that it would no longer be possible to go back. Everything then worked as expected (with Verstappen) and the alarm went away, but Max was keen to underline the risks involved in the sprint weekend format.

“With the track conditions we saw in free practice it’s difficult to anticipate what the evolution will be – he explained – we did our best considering everything and, in the end, I can say I’m quite satisfied with the car I drove in qualifying . But in the past we have made decisions that did not turn out to be correct, compromising the weekend, and I find it a shame to find ourselves in this situation. I think it’s an aspect that we need to evaluate from a future perspective, I can understand that the attempt to reshuffle the cards works for the show, but I don’t think it’s right to deny the possibility of being able to correct a possible mistake, and today that’s the case.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, in the garage with the mechanics Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The sprint format reduces the time dedicated to free practice from three hours to one, but above all it forces the teams to freeze the setup of the single-seaters before qualifying, i.e. two hours after the end of the FP1 session.

Last year at the Interlagos weekend, Red Bull made a mistake in the set-up of its single-seaters, and it ended up affecting the entire weekend, which ended with a surprising one-two for Mercedes.

In a scenario like the one seen yesterday, the engineers were forced to decide on the definitive setup (which will be used until Sunday evening) assuming what the track conditions will be in the race scheduled for Sunday. If any critical issues emerge in the sprint race scheduled today, it will not be possible (as per the regulations) to make any changes.