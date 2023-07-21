Probably the best description that can be given to the first day of free practice is “atypical”, because the Friday of the Hungarian Grand Prix was heavily conditioned by the arrival of rain in FP1 and the new experimental format regarding tyres.

With two sets less available for each driver, several teams have chosen to limit the number of laps during the sessions, in order to keep new trains for Saturday and Sunday, when they will be more useful. A thought shared also – and above all – by Red Bull, which completed very few laps in the second session of the afternoon, limiting not only the flying lap simulations, but also those over long distances.

For example, Max Verstappen completed only nine passes, all on the soft compound, while Sergio Perez managed to add even one attempt on the medium compound in the final minutes. The Dutchman was also slowed down by some battery problems but, more generally, it is clear that the intention was to save as much as possible on the sets of tires available.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Work in the evening will therefore be essential, which will also prove useful for understanding whether the data obtained from the track on the technical innovations introduced for this weekend, including a largely revised configuration of the radiator vents, coincide with those obtained at the factory.

“It is difficult to make a judgment at the moment [sui nuovi aggiornamenti]I have to see the data to understand if everything went as we expected”, Verstappen began when he was asked to tell about his sensations at the end of the first day in Hungary.

“For our part, the car was not bad, a little understeer. I think even on long runs the car looks competitive. It’s hard to say anything about the performance over a single lap, but overall the car is fine.”

However, the attention of the driver from Hasselt has focused in particular on the new format, which seems to have several weak points. With two sets down, Red Bull preferred not to run, while there are teams like Mercedes which, instead, used the same set of averages for both FP1 and the entire FP2: “Today we didn’t use many sets of tires with this new format, where you are very limited in terms of the tires you can use. Today we preferred not to use them in order to be in better condition tomorrow. It’s a shame, there are so many people in the grandstands and they can’t see much. Let’s see what we can do to improve, because we have to keep the tyres, which I don’t think is right,” added the reigning world champion.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: George Piola

On the other side of the garage, work was not lacking in the break between the two sessions, a few minutes after the start of Friday’s first free practice, Sergio Perez lost his car after hitting the grass on the go, thus ending up against the outside wall at turn five. A contact that forced the mechanics on both sides of the garage to work overtime, in order to reassemble the car and guarantee the Mexican the possibility of being able to run in the late afternoon.

“It was a mistake on my part, but the guys did a fantastic job of fixing the car so we could run in FP2. Now we have data to review,” Perez explained in interviews. Like his teammate, the Mexican also underlined the challenges born with this format, which provides for the use of all three compounds during qualifying.

“With this format, in terms of the tires that we can exploit, it will be important to be able to have a good balance on all the compounds, because we will use all three in qualifying. We have collected some data, we were also able to test the average, now we have to review”

“I think we have all it takes to have a good weekend.”