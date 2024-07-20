For a few races now, Max Verstappen has not had an easy life. Despite always managing to get the best possible result and maintain a certain gap from his opponents, the problems that are involving the RB20 of the three-time world champion are starting to generate a bit of frustration.

“I tried today,” said Verstappen. “We were a little bit behind McLaren all weekend and I think that was reflected in qualifying.”

Despite the Milton Keynes team providing him with a revolutionary car over the Hungarian weekend compared to his teammate who was once again struggling, something went wrong by just 46 thousandths. A fact to which Verstappen reacted with a fist on the steering wheel. But what was missing in those 46 thousandths?

“I tried to get as close as possible but unfortunately it wasn’t enough. It’s a bit difficult to pinpoint a single reason for what was missing, I would have liked to have had grip but I didn’t. However, we finished third and it’s very close. I hope the car will be good in the race so we can follow the McLarens and then see what we can do.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

For a few races now, we were saying, Verstappen hasn’t had an easy life. And his main rival, despite not always being able to seize the chances of victory, is McLaren. The Woking team monopolizes the front row at the Hungaroring, something that hasn’t happened since the Hamilton-Kovalainen duo in 2008. Once again, victory for Max won’t be easy to obtain.

“I like the competition, but I also like being ahead of everyone. At the moment it seems like we are the ones chasing and we are coming off some difficult weekends, I am definitely not backing down from the battle but the race will still be complicated.”

“In the last races the McLarens have been very strong, even better than in qualifying – concludes Verstappen – today it was colder than expected, the clouds also brought a bit of rain, but tomorrow will be a different day and I hope this will help us”.