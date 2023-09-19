Max Verstappen has some regular appointments throughout the Formula 1 season where he presents special editions of his helmet. The Japanese Grand Prix has been one of these for years now.

The 2-time Formula 1 world champion will race this weekend with a special helmet, also made by Schuberth, but with a different livery than usual, inspired by the Rising Sun as a special dedication to a country which in Max’s career had a crucial role. And for multiple reasons.

In Japan, Max had his first free practice session behind the wheel of a single-seater. It happened at the 2014 edition of the Suzuka event, when he made his debut behind the wheel of the Toro Rosso STR9 at the age of 17 years and 3 days.

That’s not all, because again in Japan he managed to mathematically win his second Formula 1 world title of his career. It happened last year, after a series of victories that led him to overtake Charles Leclerc and take home the title which today is visible on the back of his helmet, with the presence of 2 stars.

The helmet that the Dutchman will wear at the weekend is very simple. It will have a completely white base, finished with red filaments that recall the original design of the helmet that you usually wear. The lion, the symbol that distinguishes it, remains on the shell, but this weekend it will be all red. The chromatic effect gives a reproduction of the Japanese flag.

“Let’s reveal another special helmet. Japan: for me it’s a place with very special memories. I had my first session in Formula 1 and it was a tough experience. Clearly I’ve always had a pretty special relationship with that country,” he explained in a short video Max Verstappen.

“Then it is because Honda has been with us for many years and because I won my second world title in Suzuka. In short, it is a place where I have many special memories and that is why it is a perfect place to have a special helmet” .

Verstappen went into more detail about his helmet for Suzuka. He talked about the color effect he wanted to achieve with the new choice of colors and also revealed the addition of a new sponsor on the front of the helmet, just under the visor.

“As you can see there is a lot of white. But on the shell there is the red lion, so as to represent the Japanese flag. And another very interesting thing is also a different logo. I have EA Sports on the chin guard for the launch of a new video game that will be launched very soon”, concluded the Dutchman.

Helmet of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Japanese GP Photo by: Red Bull Racing