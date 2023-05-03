The Dutch rider is preparing for the fifth round of the World Championship by presenting a helmet with a special livery on social media. Blue and turquoise dominate instead of white and red. Satisfied Max: “Clean design, I really like it”

Federico Mariani

A year ago the Miami GP gave to Max Verstappen the feeling of being able to tip the balance in F1. His affirmation was amazing after a long duel with his rival Charles Leclerc on Ferrari. Twelve months later the pilot of the Red Bull he is already leading the World Championship, but the reversal of roles, from pursuer to pursued, does not seem to have made his approach to the fifth round of the 2023 calendar any less exciting. This is demonstrated by the choice to wear a helmet specially designed to pay homage to the colors of the circuit of Florida.

special — Verstappen revealed the news on his account . The design of the helmet follows the classic one, with the lion symbol placed on the top and highlighted by the white outlines on a dark background. The colors change: for once, the classic red and white disappear, which, together with the blue, recall the Dutch flag. In their place, turquoise dominates the rear, reminiscent of the color of the trackside in Miami. Maintained the blue which is prevalent in the front and upper area, intertwining with the blue on the sides. See also F1 | Mercedes zero pod: zero titles, zero victories. And now we change

pride — The idea pleased Verstappen. In fact, Max explains: “I think the combination of colors makes it very beautiful. It’s a fairly ‘neat’ design. I really like the final result, I hope to find these characteristics again in the next special helmets”. The Dutchman continues: “I can’t wait to race with this at the Miami GP”. In short, Verstappen seems to be already charged: not encouraging news for his opponents.