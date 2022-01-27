It is already time to think about the 2022 season for Max Verstappen. After having managed to win his first world title at the end of a very long and exciting fight with Lewis Hamilton – which ended with the now well-known controversy in Abu Dhabi – the Red Bull driver today presented the helmet he will use this season.

If the graphic part has remained almost unchanged, what is striking is the adoption of the golden color that replaces the “classic” red. The base is always pure white, but all the graphics that have distinguished the latest Max helmets, such as the lion on the shell, are now made in gold so as to remember who is the reigning world champion.

There is also a small golden star on the back and the number 1 positioned in the center of the small rear spoiler to underline the feat accomplished in 2021. The Dutch Red Bull has in fact decided to abandon his 33 to adopt the identification number of the world champion, thus returning the # 1 to the grid after an absence that lasted since 2014.

Max Verstappen: the choice to use the number 1

Max had already stated at the Thursday press conference in Brazil that he would have made this choice if he managed to win the title, and many had noted that the Red Bull driver had not been particularly superstitious about it.

From that moment on, things got decidedly complicated for Max, thanks to a Mercedes that suddenly returned to the reference car after understanding the set-up problems that emerged in Austin.

Immediately after the hectic season finale in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen confirmed his intention to use the number 1 in 2022.

“Yes, I will use it. How many times can you do this? I don’t know, maybe it could be the only time in my life. I think it’s the best number out there, so I’ll definitely put it on the car. “

To know when the world champion’s car can be admired, you need to be patient. In fact, Red Bull has not yet announced the presentation date of the RB18, the ground-effect single-seater that will allow Verstappen to defend the world title.