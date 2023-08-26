Max Verstappen once again confirmed himself as much more than a prophet in his homeland, but a real despot of Formula 1 thanks to the excellent lap with which he signed the pole position of the Dutch Grand Prix which takes place this weekend on the track of Zandvoort.

Verstappen was fastest in all conditions. Not so much on the timesheet – because that changed lap after lap, as the asphalt dried after the start of Qualifying in the rain – but for the ease with which he achieved great times, even using used tires against new ones of direct opponents.

In the end the pole came with a time of 1’10″567, this means that the second in the standings, Lando Norris, suffered a delay of more than half a second (537 thousandths). What makes an impression, however, is the gap Max inflicted on teammate Sergio Perez.

The Mexican will start from seventh place, but what is impressive is the 1″3 gap with the same car and on the second shortest track on the calendar (only behind the Monte-Carlo), which denotes two important points: Verstappen’s great form and the end of the tunnel that Perez has fallen into for several months that shows no sign of being seen.

“Very complicated qualifying. We started with the intermediates but the asphalt is new and very slippery. We had to stay out of trouble but put together the good lap”, declared the 2-time Red Bull Racing champion at the end of qualifying.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Erik Junius

“In the end we managed everything well. Then in the final part of qualifying we managed to put the slick tires back on, because there was the ideal trajectory and it was dry. There were some risks to take, but the last lap was very pleasant “.

The Zandvoort track showed that the asphalt sheds water and humidity very quickly. Verstappen, at a certain point in qualifying, preferred to continue mounting a set of Intermediates even though the asphalt – at least along the trajectory – was almost dry.

Max explained that, on a track and asphalt where he had never raced in those conditions, he preferred not to take any risks. In the end he was right, because once he mounted the Softs he comfortably brought home the start in the first box of the grid in tomorrow’s race.

“At one point I asked again for Intermediate tires even with a rather dry track because here in Zandvoort it’s the first time we’ve raced in these conditions, so I was cautious. I underestimated the wind and the speed with which the track dried In the end, however, that mistake didn’t count, because we then made the right choice and everything went well”, concluded the World Championship leader.

Perez explains the mistake made in qualifying

Sergio Perez was one of the big disappointments in qualifying at Zandvoort. Seventh place, 1″3 behind teammate and poleman Max Verstappen, could be enough to frame the situation he’s been in for several months now.

The situation, however, worsened when in the last attempt of Q3, the decisive one for the purposes of the pole fight and for the definition of the Top 10 of the starting grid, Perez and the Red Bull chose to do a double lap, probably to have the tires warmer.

The asphalt, however, dried very quickly and the double lap of preparation of the tires not only didn’t help in terms of temperatures, but put them under too much stress, causing them to get ruined prematurely and not allow the Mexican to go beyond the first square of the fourth row.

“We waited a long time in the pits. Of course it was sunny at the time, but it was hard to tell how dry the asphalt had dried. And when we went out we probably had the wrong strategy regarding the double lap warm-up, or rather, the double launch lap. We used the tires too much. But, as always, we know that strategy is best done after the session. In any case, we are seventh and tomorrow the main objective is to start well and then recover”.

“The comeback will certainly be difficult. There are many fast cars around me and making progress will be difficult. But I am confident that we will succeed. I know Williams and Albon are very strong. They have had a great weekend so far. they are driving very well and they have a very high straight-line speed. It will be interesting to see what we can do.” concluded Perez.