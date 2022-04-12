It was a forgettable start to the season for Max Verstsappen. The world champion, in fact, in the first three races managed to get on the top step of the podium only in the second round in Jeddah, at the end of an intense duel in the final stages with Charles Leclerc, while both in the opening round of Bahrain and in last week’s race in Australia he was forced to retire due to technical problems.

The two zeros in the standings are very heavy, especially considering the gap from the Ferrari driver who leads the list by a margin of 46 points. The Red Bull driver, at the end of the Melbourne GP, did not hide his disappointment over these reliability problems that could make his title defense difficult.

Although the season is still long and there are no less than 20 races to go, Max admitted that the current situation is not the best.

“We need to be faster and be more reliable. At the moment we don’t shine for either speed or reliability. There are many things we have to work on ”.

When asked how many chances he thinks he has to take the title in 2022, Verstappen replied: “I don’t even think about it. At the moment there is no reason to believe it “.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, retires from the race Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

If you look at the drivers’ standings it is strange to find the Dutchman in sixth position with only 25 points, while the direct rival of Charles Leclerc is surprisingly George Russell. Despite this completely unexpected situation on the eve of the season, Christian Horner pushed his driver not to give up.

“We are only 10% of our route in the championship, there are still many races to go. The encouraging thing is that we have a very fast car basically ”.

“Obviously when Max got out of the car he was very frustrated, but he is aware that we are a united team. We will come back and I am sure that he will come back even stronger in Imola ”.