Max Verstappen returned to Abu Dhabi today on what happened in the final stages of the Brazilian Grand Prix, when on several occasions he radioed the team that he had no intention of giving up the position to Sergio Perez, engaged in the final rush with Charles Leclerc for second position in the World Championship standings.

Verstappen had hinted that he had made the decision due to a previous situation, and that he had made everything clear well before Interlagos Sunday.

“It concerns something that happened at the start of the season – the world champion reiterated – something I had the opportunity to explain to the team before the Mexican Grand Prix, and which the team understood and accepted. We then went to Brazil, and my approach was to race and get the best possible result.”

“We had some communication problems on Saturday (in the sprint race) and no one told me about a potential swap of positions, which I was asked on Sunday during the last lap of the race. They should have known my answer , since we had already talked about it ten days before”.

“Immediately after the race we discussed it – continued Max – we put everything on the table and the problems were solved. In hindsight we should have had that conversation earlier, because I’ve never been a bad teammate, I’ve always made myself available. The team knows it: I always put the team first, because at the end of the day this sport is about teamwork.”

Verstappen then commented on the reactions of the media and above all of the social world after what happened in Brazil, with threats and insults addressed only to Max, but also to his family. “First of all, I was disappointed by what I read in various media – clarified Verstappen – they don’t have a clear picture of the situation, they don’t know how I work within the team and how much the team appreciates what I do. I’ve read some pretty disgusting stuff. Then (on social media) they started attacking my family, they threatened my sister, my mother, my girlfriend and my father. And that goes too far for me.”

“If someone has a problem with me, that’s fine – he reiterated – but taking it out on my family is simply unacceptable. I don’t understand how many people who don’t have the full picture of what happened can attack me like that.”

“I hope one day they really understand what happened, and I’m not just talking about some fans, but also people in this paddock. What they wrote about me is ridiculous. I repeat, I won’t go into the details of the story, because it remains confidential between me and the team. But it’s just disappointing that without knowing all the facts, some very bad things are written. I don’t know why that is, but ultimately this contributes to the problems that are triggered on social media. And when your sister texts you that her what’s going on and that you need to do something about it, I think I’ve given the idea of ​​what happened”.