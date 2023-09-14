Max Verstappen arrives in Singapore with a positive streak of ten consecutive victories, an absolute record that he hopes to be able to further extend over the course of this weekend, although he is aware that obstacles are always around the corner.

On several occasions the Dutchman has made it clear that that number does not represent additional pressure, but rather a motivation to continue his work by concentrating stage after stage, trying to triumph in every single event. However, the two-time world champion expects more competition this weekend because on some occasions the RB19 has proven to be more vulnerable on city tracks than on permanent ones.

“I think we are not as competitive as in other circuits. Street circuits are a little more difficult for our car. I still believe we can still do a good job, but it will be very difficult.”

Max Verstappen Photo by: Viaplay Nederland

“Of course I want to try to continue this streak. But I know there will be a day when it will stop. Usually street circuits, like Singapore, are always a little riskier, a little more chaotic. But we are here to win and we will try to do that,” Verstappen explained.

One of the topics of discussion of the weekend is the new technical directive TD018, with a crackdown on flexible wings. Although the FIA ​​has explained that the directive is not addressed to anyone in particular, rumors have actually circulated within the paddock about who the teams most affected by the Federation’s choice could be. Toto Wolff made no secret that “it would be nice if Red Bull were slowed down” by failing TD018, but Verstappen immediately tried to throw water on the fire: “I don’t think he will [influenzare le performance della RB19]. We’ve never had a flexible front wing or anything, so I don’t think it will hurt us.”

Red Bull has dominated the 2023 season so far, winning all 14 races played, with twelve victories by Verstappen plus the two won by Perez between Saudi Arabia and Azerbajan. A dominance so broad and clear that the team could win the constructors’ championship already in Singapore, therefore with seven races before the natural conclusion of the world championship. The Dutchman has no doubts about the quality of his team, underlining that they simply didn’t have a car fast enough to prove it before.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrariat the press conference Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“As a team we have always had high level performances, but until this year we didn’t have a car of this level. Of course, last year the car was very good. Previous years we were close, but we won here and there and not we were fighting for the constructors’ championship. But I think everything went in the right direction, we understood this new regulation very well and when you have good people in every single position, you can achieve something similar to what you are seeing at the moment “.

Finally, Verstappen also responded to the comments made by Toto Wolff last week, according to which the record conquered by the Dutchman in Italy was destined to end up only on Wikipedia pages, where no one would ever read it. In his reply, Verstappen said he was not particularly bothered by the Mercedes team principal’s comments, but was instead surprised that Mercedes’ previous dominance in Formula 1 had not made him appreciate Red Bull’s achievements more.

“I’m not disappointed by that, but they had a disappointing race, so he was probably still angry about their performance,” countered the two-time world champion.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Erik Junius

“I don’t know, sometimes it almost seems like he’s an employee of our team, but luckily he’s not! I think it’s important to focus on your team. That’s what we do too. We also did it in the past, when we were behind them and when they dominated.”

“And I think you have to be able to appreciate when a team is doing really well, which I think we have done in the past, because it also worked as a kind of inspiration. Seeing someone so dominant was very impressive at that time and we knew we just had to work harder and try to be better and get to that level. Now that we are there, we are very happy and enjoying the moment.”